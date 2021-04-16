The suspect has been identified as 54-year-old Richard James Nelson of Canton.

CANTON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video in the player above is related to a previous story.

Canton Police have confirmed a woman was fatally shot inside the Bob Evans restaurant on Lesh St. NE on Friday morning. Police tell 3News that they are currently searching for the suspect, who is wanted for aggravated murder.

The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Rebecca Jean Rogers of Canton. She was taken to Mercy Hospital and died there as a result of her injuries.

Police are searching for the suspect, identified as 54-year-old Richard James Nelson of Canton. He is described as being 6'0", weighing 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. A photo of Nelson is provided below.

Nelson is still at large and considered armed and dangerous. Police say if you spot Nelson, do not approach him. Call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on Nelson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411. Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

JUST IN - Canton police say a female has been shot inside a Bob Evans restaurant on Lesh St NE. Police say this is a result of a domestic situation. @wkyc — lisa lowry (@lisalowrywkyc) April 16, 2021