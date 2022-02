The trailer fire broke out along Hill Avenue early Saturday.

A woman is safe after an early morning fire in South Toledo.

The fire at the home in the 3600 block of Hill Avenue broke out around 7 a.m., Toledo Fire and Rescue Department officials said.

The woman who lives alone in the trailer at Byrne Hill Mobile Home Community escaped unharmed.

While firefighters battled the blaze traffic was temporarily blocked at nearby Byrne Avenue.