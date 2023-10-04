Woman reports being followed at Pearson Park in Oregon

According to a police report, the woman turned around and the man jumped into the woods to hide before she ran off toward a man who was an off-duty officer.

OREGON, Ohio — Metroparks Toledo police are investigating a report of a woman being followed by a man at Pearson Park in Oregon Monday.

She told Metroparks police that evening that she was "on the brown trail near the maintenance shop" around 3:50 p.m. when a man who had been watching her in the parking lot began following her.

According to a police report, she turned around and he jumped into the woods and hid behind a tree before she ran off toward a man who just happened to be an off-duty police officer.

The suspect also ran off. The woman and the off-duty officer went back to the parking lot to get his license plate number.

Metroparks Toledo spokesperson Scott Carpenter said, "The person who reported this incident did the right thing by letting us know about a situation that made her uncomfortable. With her information, we identified the person we believe was involved. While we do not currently have a chargeable offense, we will speak with him."

