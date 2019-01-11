A woman is dead after a Halloween crash in west Toledo.

The crash happened on W. Sylvania and Revere around 8 p.m.

Police say 40-year-old Elizabeth Shook was driving a Chevy Malibu westbound on Sylvania when she drifted left of center and hit a Chevy Traverse that was traveling eastbound.

Shook was not wearing a seat belt and the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the Toledo Hospital.

A juvenile passenger in Shook's car was also taken to the Toledo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say seven people were involved in the accident, including four juveniles; two in one vehicle and two in the other.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.