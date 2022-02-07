Woman killed in two-car crash in central Toledo, 2 others hospitalized

The accident happened at the intersection of N. Detroit and Oakwood around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman is dead and two other people were taken to the hospital after a bad crash in central Toledo on Saturday night, according to Toledo police.

The crash happened at the intersection of N. Detroit Ave. and Oakwood Ave. around 8:30 p.m.

A large crowd of people gathered at the scene where two cars were badly damaged. One of the cars suffered severe front end damage and ended up in the middle of N. Detroit Ave.

The other was rolled over onto its top in a grassy area next to a home.

The condition of the victims who were taken to the hospital is unknown at this time as is circumstances that led to the crash.

Police say they will be releasing more information about the collision.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 for more information as it becomes available.