Woman killed in three-vehicle crash in west Toledo

The crash happened near the intersection of Alexis and Telegraph Road around 2 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash happened Thursday afternoon in west Toledo.

According to the Toledo Police Department, driver Jackie and passenger Michael Gill and a 70-year-old woman were both stopped at the traffic light in seperate vehicles in the through lanes located at the intersection of Alexis and Telegraph Road.

When the light turned green, a 36-year-old woman driving southbound on Telegraph approaching Alexis ran a red light and struck the 70-year-old woman's car, which then struck the vehicle that was being driven by Jackie.

Jackie's vehicle then struck a nearby pole.

The 70-year-old woman, Jackie and Michael were transported to a nearby hospital.

Jackie was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The 36-year-old woman was treated at the scene for her injuries.