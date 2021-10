Police say the woman went off the road and hit some trees, causing her vehicle to split in half.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One woman was seriously injured in a single-car crash in Henry County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at Township Road N and County Road 2 in Damascus Township near McClure.

Officials say the vehicle went off the road and hit a few trees, causing it to split in half.

The woman was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.