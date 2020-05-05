MONROE, Michigan — A woman is in the hospital after a fire broke out at a Monroe, Mich. home early Tuesday morning.

The fire started around 1 a.m. on the 200 block of Harrison Street.

According to crews on scene, there were two people inside the home when the flames erupted.

The woman was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. A male inside the home escaped without injury.

Joe Cromer

Crews are working to board up the house.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

The American Red Cross was assisting on the scene.

