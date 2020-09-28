Woman in hospital after being submerged in Waterville pond for more than half an hour

Crews pulled the woman from her car after she had been submerged for more than a half an hour.

WATERVILLE, Ohio — A woman is fighting for her life after being submerged in a pond in Waterville Sunday night.

Rescue crews from multiple departments were searching the water in a pond near the roundabout on Dutch Rd. and Waterville-Monclova Rd. across from the Children's Discovery Center around 11 p.m.

Crews pulled a woman from her car after she had been submerged for more than a half an hour.

Rescue crews preformed CPR on the victim at the scene before she was taken to the hospital. Her condition is not known at this time.

Officials say the woman was the one who called 911 for help.

The car she was driving was about 12-feet underwater when the five rescue crews arrived on scene.

Officials say this is the second time a car has gone into this pond, which is right at a round-about.