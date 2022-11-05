Woman in critical condition after being hit by car Wednesday in west Toledo

Linda Bell was crossing Secor Rd. on foot when she was struck by a car pulling out of the Westgate Village Shopping Center.

A 78-year-old woman is in critical condition after being struck by a car on Wednesday afternoon in west Toledo, according to police.

Toledo police say Linda Bell was walking across Secor Rd. near Markway Rd. around 3:30 p.m., outside of a crosswalk and where no traffic signals were present.

At the same time, 50-year-old Hersa Poplin was pulling out of the Westgate Village Shopping Center parking lot, making a right turn onto Secor heading south.

Police say Poplin was checking for traffic coming from Central Ave. and Markway and failed to notice Bell in the street and struck her.

Bell was taken to the ProMedica Toledo hospital.

As of 8:54 p.m. on Wednesday, Bell was listed in critical condition.

