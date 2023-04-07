TPD: Woman hospitalized after single-vehicle crash early Tuesday

TPD says the driver of the vehicle lost control, hit the concrete wall and went off the side of the road into the grass.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman was hospitalized after being involved in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday.

Toledo police tell WTOL 11 crews on scene they received a call around 3 a.m. about a crash on I-75 north near the Anthony Wayne Trail. Officers say the driver of the vehicle lost control, hit the concrete wall and went off the side of the road into the grass.

The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. I-75 north was temporarily closed following the crash but has since re-opened.

This is a developing story. Investigators are looking into the cause of the crash.