Local News

Woman hospitalized after being struck by stray bullet in west Toledo home

TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo woman went to the hospital after a flying bullet came through her home Thursday morning. 

Toledo Police received a call around 6:30 a.m. for shots being fired near a location on Upton Avenue at Marlow Road.

According to TPD, someone was firing off a gun and one of those bullets traveled into a neighbors home and grazed a woman inside. Neighbors close by say they heard around a dozen shots being fired.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital to be examined.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. 

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available. 

