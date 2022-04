The woman sustained a gunshot wound to her arm as detectives are continuing to investigate what lead up to the shooting.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman is hospitalized after she was shot late Thursday night on Maumee Avenue in south Toledo.

According to police, the woman was shot inside a home; she was then transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to her arm. The injuries are non-life-threatening.

Detectives are investigating what may have led to the shooting.