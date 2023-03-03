Woman found dead at abandoned detention center in southeast Michigan

Kayla Sedoskey's body was found recently at the abandoned Boysville Juvenile Detention Center in Frenchtown Township, just north of Monroe.

MONROE, Mich. — A deceased person was found recently at the abandoned Boysville Juvenile Detention Center in Frenchtown Township, Michigan, just north of Monroe.

Michigan State Police troopers found the body of Monroe resident Kayla Sedoskey on the floor inside the building, according to a press release. She was declared deceased at the scene by responding EMS crews.

Her cause of death is still under investigation.

Anyone with further information relating to the cause of her death is requested to contact Det. Sgt. Michael Peterson at the Michigan State Police Monroe Post. Peterson can be reached by email at petersonm8@michigan.gov. The post can be reached by phone at 734-242-3500.

