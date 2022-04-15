Woman followed, threatened in Pearson Park; couple steps in to help

Park officials say the victim was approached by a man who asked her to perform sex acts Thursday night. A second man then followed her through the park.

OREGON, Ohio — A woman visiting Pearson Park from out of town was followed and threatened by two strangers Thursday evening, Metroparks officials confirmed.

The woman told police she was in town from Washington State, walking the trails when she was first approached by a man who asked her to perform sex acts. She said she tried to leave the park, but noticed she was being followed by someone else.

Daniel and Satin Briones entered the front gates at around 7:30 p.m., when they saw the woman in distress.

"She had her phone up so we were just curious why she had her phone up, and then my wife noticed, she said, 'Hey he's got his hand inside his coat,' and it didn't look right, and she was acting kind of scared," Daniel Briones said.



They kept an eye on the two as they passed. That's when Satin Briones saw in the rear-view mirror the man begin to make a run for the woman, who started to run toward their Jeep for help.

"She's trying to get out of the car, I'm trying to put it in reverse, he must have saw the back up lights because he looked at both of us, or looked at her and looked at the car, and took off running the other way," Daniel Briones said.

They immediately ran to check on the woman, who was visibly upset.

"She was very shaken up and very distraught, but then when she was interviewed she was able to give them a description and let them know what happened," Satin Briones said.

The couple has since received an email from the woman, thanking them for what they did, but they said no thanks are needed. They just want people to stay safe.

"We're not looking for any glory, we just want people to be vigilant and just to know their surroundings, and always have a walking buddy, never come by yourself," Satin Briones said.

Metroparks officials said Friday that both men are still on the loose.