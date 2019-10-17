TOLEDO, Ohio — An irreplaceable memento was about to be returned to the owner's family, all because one woman opened a library book.

The Local History and Genealogy Department of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library recently received a call from Christy Limauro.

Christy had just purchased a book from the Friends of the Library sale at the Sylvania Branch, and had opened the book to find a small brown card tucked inside.

The card was a World War 1 registration card that was signed 101 years ago by Toledo resident Clem Clair Hubbard.

Christy began researching Hubbard in hopes of returning the card to his family.

Using a 1940 census found online, she was able to find the names of his wife and children.

The library's Local History and Genealogy Department also provided her with obituaries for some of Hubbard's children, leading to the discovery of even more relatives.

Christy sent a message to Hubbard's grandson Ed McPeek of Las Vegas and some of his other relatives, and called McPeek after a couple weeks.

They were both delighted when they were able to get in touch with each other.

“I am so happy to say that I will be able to pass this family memento on to Ed and his family,” Limauro said. “I hope some day to be able to meet Ed and Debbie (Ed's wife) in person and hear more about their family and their history in our area.”

Ed's wife Deborah McPeek said she was impressed with Christy's thoughtfulness and desire to return the registration card to the family.

The McPeek's granddaughter also say Christy's message and was able to help link her grandfather with her great-great-grandfather's registration card and sparked an interest in the family history in the process.

Hubbard's family says the registration card was tucked inside a family Bible for decades.

Ed said he remembers the distinctive green Bible at the Toledo home of his grandparents until his grandfather's death in 1964.

The Bible then passed to his parents in Ottawa Lake, MI. When Ed's father died, the Bible was donated to St. Michael's Lutheran Church and later made its way to the Friends of the Library book sale.

The card that remained hidden for so long is now back with family where it belongs.