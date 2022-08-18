Police say woman fights off carjacker attempt in Akron

The woman told police the suspect put a gun to her head and struck her when she refused his demand.

AKRON, Ohio — A 58-year-old woman is being credited with fighting off an attempted carjacker in Akron on Wednesday evening.

Police say it was around 7:50 p.m. when the incident happened in the area of West Market Street and West Street.

The woman told police a black SUV pulled up behind her when a man armed with a handgun got out and ran up to her car. That’s when the suspect allegedly put the gun to her head and struck her when she refused his demand.

“The victim fought the suspect off by pepper spraying him, allowing herself the opportunity to drive away,” according to a press release from the Akron Police Department.

The woman also reportedly told police the suspect then returned to his vehicle and fled southbound on Maple Street.

Detectives are currently working to identify the suspect while trying to determine if this incident is connected with other similar crimes in the surrounding area.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Akron Police Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

