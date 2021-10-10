Woman dies in traffic crash late Saturday evening in Monroe Township

The crash involved a car and pedestrian

MONROE, Michigan — Late Saturday evening a fatal crash involving a car and pedestrian in Monroe Township took the life of a 41-year-old Erie, Mich. woman.

According to the Monore County Sheriff’s Office, a 41-year-old Erie, Mich. Woman was walking westbound across S. Dixie Highway before she was struck by a southbound 2020 Nissan passenger car. The 41-year-old woman was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Nissan is a 37-year-old Temperance, Mich. man. His identity is being withheld at this time.

It is unknown whether excessive speed or operating under the influence were a factor in the crash.