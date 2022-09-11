x
Motorcycle accident claims life of 67-year-old Toledo woman

The accident happened on Eleanor Ave. and Willys Parkway around 4:30 p.m.
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in west Toledo on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Eleanor Ave. and Willys Parkway.

According to Toledo police, 67-year-old Ronald Yates Jr. lost control of his motorcycle after turning off of Eastway St. and onto Eleanor. 

The bike, which was also carrying Ronald's passenger, 67-year-old Debra Martinez, then slid into oncoming traffic where it was hit by a car being driven by 27-year-old Nora Sullivan, from Brownstown, MI.

Debra Martinez was taken to the hospital and died.

Martinez had been wearing a helmet.

Police closed Eleanor Ave. from Eastway to Willys while they investigated and cleaned up the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

