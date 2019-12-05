DEFIANCE, Ohio — One woman is dead after a single vehicle crash on Mother's Day.

This happened on Watson Road east of S.R. 15 in Highland Township.

Deanna L. Miller, 43, of Defiance was driving westbound on Watson Road. She then went off the south side of the roadway and into a ditch before striking a driveway access. Miller's van then rolled multiple times before coming to rest on its side.

Miller was ejected from her vehicle during the crash. She was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the incident.

Miller was transported from the scene by Defiance EMS to Mercy Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation. We will continue to keep you updated.