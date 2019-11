TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman is dead after a house fire in west Toledo on Saturday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 3 p.m. in the 4000 block Garden Park Dr. near Sylvania Ave. and Tremainsville Rd.

Lt. Sterling Rahe, with the Toledo Fire Department, says neighbors thought the home's occupant might be trapped in the home.

After a search, an older woman was found deceased on the couch.

TFD is still investigating a cause for the fire.