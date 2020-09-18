Woman dead after head-on crash with semi in Oregon

Crews say the woman drifted left of center and hit the semi early Friday morning.

OREGON, Ohio — First responders are on the scene of a deadly crash between a car and a semi in Oregon early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Cedar Point Rd. between Otter Creek and Lallendorf.

Crews on scene say the initial investigation shows a woman was driving a white car eastbound on Cedar Point Rd. when she went left of center and collided head-on with the semi.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene; the semi driver suffered minor injuries.

Crews are now waiting for the coroner to arrive and do a positive ID of the woman.

The road is closed is expected to be closed for at least another hour as crews work to clean up and investigate the crash. Drivers can use Corduroy Rd. as a detour.