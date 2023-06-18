Person dead after fatal crash in Wood County

Police say a car went off Pemberville Rd. before striking a concrete culvert.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A person is dead after a crash on Pemberville Rd. in Wood County on Sunday afternoon.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says Megan Connin (Wickard) was driving north on Pemberville Rd. near State Rt. 582 (Middleton Pike) in Troy Township around 1:52 p.m. when her car went off the road.

The sheriff’s office says Connin’s Toyota Sienna went over the center line before it went into a ditch and struck a concrete culvert head on.

Connin was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear what caused Connin to go off the road.

She was alone in the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

Pemberville Rd. and State Route 582 is east of Luckey.

Pemberville Rd. was shut down for hours on Sunday afternoon as crews cleared the scene.

