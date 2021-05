The woman was taken to the hospital where she will be checked for injuries and sobriety. The trooper was not hurt.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A fender bender will turn out to be a major problem for one driver after crashing into an OSHP vehicle early Friday morning.

The crash happened on Alexis and Detroit Ave. around 3:30 a.m.

Trooper say a female driver in a silver Nissan pulled out of the gas station and ran into the driver's side of a state patrol cruiser.