Woman charged with endangering children after police find kids sleeping on floor of cockroach-infested home

Police say they originally entered the woman's home to find a man who fired shots in the area.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo woman has been charged with three counts of endangering children after police say they found children on the floor of her cockroach-infested home.

Police say 24-year-old Ariana Read was charged after her friend Michael Scott fired shots from a handgun in front of Read's home, then fled into her house to get away from police.

Police say Read did not comply with police commands to let officers in her home to arrest Scott.

Once police gained entry to the home, they found three children sleeping on the floor with no beds. Police say the home was infested with cockroaches.