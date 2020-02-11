Woman arrested for OVI after crash causes wires down in south Toledo

Police say Airport Highway will be closed for a few hours while Toledo Edison repairs the pole.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Airport Highway is closed after a driver crashed into a pole and left wires down early Monday morning.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near Decatur in south Toledo.

Toledo police say the driver of a Honda went off the road and crashed into a pole, leaving wires dangling in the roadway.

Police say the female driver was not hurt but was arrested for OVI.