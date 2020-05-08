Woman arrested for allegedly attempting to carjack vehicle near Ohio Turnpike

Lisa Todaro, 33, was eventually taken into custody with the use of a taser after refusing to surrender and comply with officers.

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — A 33-year-old woman was put behind bars after allegedly attempting to carjack a vehicle near the Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County.

Ohio State Troopers say they responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Erie Island Service Plaze on the Ohio Turnpike around 9:05 a.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived on scene, a male victim at the gas station told them a woman brandished a knife and demanded the keys to his vehicle. When he refused, the woman ran into the Erie Islands building.

That’s when officers located the suspect, Lisa Todaro, inside the building near the truck driver shower area. Todaro was eventually taken into custody with the use of a taser after refusing to surrender and comply with officers.

Todaro also had a knife in her possession at the time of her arrest.

She was taken to the Sandusky County jail is being charged with a attempted aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. Other charges will be filed later.