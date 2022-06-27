Woman arrested after wrong-way northeast Columbus crash kills unborn baby, injures 2 others

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. Monday in the area of Interstate 270 North and Morse Road where two vehicles collided head-on. The woman is charged with OVI.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was arrested in connection to a wrong-way crash in northeast Columbus that injured two other people and killed an unborn baby Monday morning.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. in the area of Interstate 270 North and Morse Road where two vehicles collided head-on, according to police.

Investigators said that 28-year-old Najma Farah, of Hilliard, was driving inside a 2017 Toyota Camry southbound in a northbound lane of I-270. At the same time, police said a 19-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, who was five months pregnant, were traveling inside a 2007 Honda Civic northbound in the same lane.

Farah and the woman inside the Honda Civic were taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital. Police described Farah's condition as stable.

Police said the 19-year-old woman was listed in critical, life-threatening condition. Doctors said that the baby was pronounced dead at 5:45 a.m.

The driver of the Honda Civic was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in life-threatening condition but later upgraded, according to police.

Farah was arrested on an OVI charge and released pending a request for a direct indictment.