Records: Woman arrested after chaining herself to Ohio Statehouse railing during protest

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Troopers arrested a Columbus woman who was allegedly chained in a restricted area during a demonstration outside the Ohio Statehouse Saturday afternoon. She is accused of trespassing on state property and refusing to leave.

Records from Franklin County Municipal Court state that 33-year-old Erin Woods was protesting on the west side of the Statehouse just after 1:30 p.m. Near it was an area restricted by fencing and there was an order by the Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board to not cross it.

Woods allegedly went around the fencing and chained herself with a lock to the fixed railing of the steps. She was asked to remove the chain from the railing and leave the area but refused.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol wrote in the court records that Wood continued protesting over women's rights while "inciting a crowd." Troopers cut the chain, detained Woods and escorted her into the building.

The crowd became enraged and began trying to pull back the fencing from the restricted area and screaming obscenities, according to court records.

No other arrests or unrest at the Statehouse were reported after Woods' arrest.

Woods is charged with criminal trespassing, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, and incarcerated at the Franklin County Correction Center on Jackson Pike. Court records show that Woods will be released on her own recognizance.