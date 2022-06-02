x
Woman arrested after barricading herself during SWAT situation

Toledo Police and SWAT attempted to serve a warrant to the woman when she began barricading her doors.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police and SWAT attempted to serve a warrant Wednesday morning in West Toledo.

SWAT arrived in the 1800 block of Holland-Sylvania Road at approximately 11:30 a.m.

A warrant was being served to Gloria Sauerwein, 41, who had an open warrant for felonious assault on a police officer. Sauerwein was observed inside the location by police and began barricading the doors.

Police eventually entered the location and took Sauerwein into custody without incident. No injuries were reported.

