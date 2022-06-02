Woman arrested after barricading herself during SWAT situation

Toledo Police and SWAT attempted to serve a warrant to the woman when she began barricading her doors.

SWAT arrived in the 1800 block of Holland-Sylvania Road at approximately 11:30 a.m.

A warrant was being served to Gloria Sauerwein, 41, who had an open warrant for felonious assault on a police officer. Sauerwein was observed inside the location by police and began barricading the doors.