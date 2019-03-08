TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo woman is facing multiple arson charges after she allegedly tried to throw a Molotov cocktail into an occupied north Toledo home back on June 12.

According to police reports, Tammie Lynne Moreland, 55, filled a glass juice bottle with gasoline and stuck a wick out of the open end. Moreland allegedly lit the cloth and attempted to throw the bottle through the front window of a home on the 700 block of Maywood. Authorities said that the Molotov cocktail broke out the first pane of glass, but failed to break the second.

Three people were inside the home at the time of the incident: the owner, Shawn Jackson, his friend, Silberia McBrayer and McBrayer's 10-month-old daughter.

Moreland was arrested on Saturday. She is scheduled to face a judge on Monday.