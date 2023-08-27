x
OSHP: Woman, 2 children reportedly abducted from Columbus found safe

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said people were detained at the scene, though it’s unclear how many.
Credit: WBNS-10TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — At least one person was detained in connection to the alleged abduction of two children and a woman in Columbus’ South Franklinton neighborhood Sunday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Columbus police say the alleged kidnapping happened at 11:26 a.m. near South Souder Avenue. At least one suspect was believed by police to be armed. Police also believed that they were headed out of state in a truck.

The circumstances behind the alleged kidnapping are unknown at this time. 

The vehicle was seen on Interstate 71 near Cincinnati, near the Mason-Montgomery/Fields Ertel exit by troopers. OSHP said people were detained at the scene, though it’s unclear how many.

The woman and children are reportedly safe and secure.

OSHP was unable to share any additional information on the suspects.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10TV News for any updates.

Credit: WBNS / Evan Jones

