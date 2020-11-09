Washington Local Schools to welcome K-6 students back on split-week hybrid schedule beginning Sept. 21

Leaders with the district say the decision was made based on improved Lucas County Health Department data shared by Gov. Mike DeWine.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Remote students in grades K-6 throughout the Washington Local Schools district will be able to return to in-person learning starting Monday, Sept. 21.

According to leaders wtih the district, the decision is based on improved Lucas County Health Department data shared by Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday.

Students will return in the split-week hybrid schedule.

Students in grades K-3 with last names starting with A-K will begin the process of returning to school by attending classes Sept. 21 and Sept. 22. Students in the same grades with last names beginning with L-Z will then attend Sept. 24 and Sept. 25. K-3 students will attend school the following week in the split-week model as well.

Students in 4-6 grades will begin attending class using the split-week hybrid schedule starting with students with last names beginning with A-K will on Sept. 28 and 29. Students with last names beginning with L-Z will attend school Oct. 1 and Oct. 2.

Students in grades 7-12 will remain in the remote-learning model through the end of the first quarter which ends on Oct. 23.

Career Tech students however, may begin a split schedule sooner.

Parents will receive information about each school's specific start date and time week. Transportation information is expected to be available on Thursday, Sept. 17.