With governor's move to lift health orders, Ohio grocery stores now able to choose whether or not to require masks

Monnettes' Market on Glendale and Secor will allow its customers to choose if they want to wear a mask or not. Meanwhile, Kroger will continue to require masks.

TOLEDO, Ohio — With Gov. Mike DeWine lifting all health orders on June 2, grocery stores will now have the option to keep mask requirements or get rid of them.

Some stores say they're planning to keep the mask mandate in place, while others say they're not quite sure what they're going to do just yet.

But at Monnettes' Market in south Toledo, they've already made up their mind.

"Yippee!" Claudia Billings, a shopper from Maumee, says with a laugh. "Yeah, long overdue. We need to follow the great states of Texas and Florida."

Billings is a long-time customer at Monnettes' Market on Glendale Avenue.

She's overjoyed the store will soon no longer require customers to wear a mask.

"Right now we abide by the law of what they've mandated. But on June 2nd, we will give that option to our employees and the customers, and respect whatever decision that they come up with. For people dealing with food, we may have to talk internally about that," said Issac Stanford, the store manager at Monnettes' Market.

This also goes for Monnettes' Market on Secor Road.

Some customers, like Tommy Wayne, say they'll continue to wear a mask.

"I have been vaccinated, but we don't realize how the vaccination is gonna take effect," said Wayne. "So I believe it's too early."

The grocery store says it's constantly having conversations about the best way to do things and is willing to listen to its customers and switch directions if they need to.

"If somebody feels unsafe, I know me personally, I'll go shop for them myself. Now if we do start getting 100 orders aside from me having to shop, we might have to do something differently," Standford.

"I hope that we're over the hump. I don't think we'll ever be totally rid of this horrendous virus. But you know, you can't just lock yourself in a room and stay there forever. You have to move on," said Billings.

Both Walt Churchill's Markets in Maumee and Perrysburg say they're waiting to figure things out after their safety committee meets later this week or next.

Kroger plans on staying the course.

The Kroger Family of Companies, which is based in Cincinnati but operates several other grocery store chains nationwide, sent a statement to WTOL 11 when asked about its plans. Right now, Kroger plans on continuing to require masks for everyone at its stores.

"As we have throughout the pandemic, we are reviewing current safety practices, the CDC’s latest guidance, and soliciting feedback from associates to guide the next phase of our policy," the statement reads. "Additionally, we continue to encourage everyone to practice social distancing and frequent hand washing as well as consider the use of no-touch grocery delivery or low-contact grocery pickup."

WTOL 11 reached out to Walmart and Michigan-based Meijer but have not heard back as of this writing.