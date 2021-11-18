Winterizing your home could help you save on energy costs

Consider purchasing a do-it-yourself window insulation kit to keep your home warm.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It’s that time of year again, and if you haven’t started winterizing your home, now is a good time to do so.

I did some research online and checked in with a few home improvement stores in our area to compile a list of tips:

Clean gutters and downspouts in mid-fall and double-check them before winter.

Replace the filter in your furnace.

Close any vents in your home that may have been opened for the warm weather.

Disconnect hoses from outside faucets and turn off the water.

Buy a snow shovel and other winter supplies before the messy weather hits.

In older homes especially, having weatherproof windows can make a marked difference in your energy costs and how comfortable your living areas feel.