Winterizing your home could help you save on energy costs

TOLEDO, Ohio — It’s that time of year again, and if you haven’t started winterizing your home, now is a good time to do so.
I did some research online and checked in with a few home improvement stores in our area to compile a list of tips:
- Clean gutters and downspouts in mid-fall and double-check them before winter.
- Replace the filter in your furnace.
- Close any vents in your home that may have been opened for the warm weather.
- Disconnect hoses from outside faucets and turn off the water.
- Buy a snow shovel and other winter supplies before the messy weather hits.
In older homes especially, having weatherproof windows can make a marked difference in your energy costs and how comfortable your living areas feel.
If you need to insulate your windows, you can easily do that by applying double-sided tape around the border of the window and taping plastic wrap or bubble wrap to insulate your windows.