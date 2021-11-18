x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Winterizing your home could help you save on energy costs

Consider purchasing a do-it-yourself window insulation kit to keep your home warm.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It’s that time of year again, and if you haven’t started winterizing your home, now is a good time to do so.

I did some research online and checked in with a few home improvement stores in our area to compile a list of tips:

  • Clean gutters and downspouts in mid-fall and double-check them before winter.
  • Replace the filter in your furnace.
  • Close any vents in your home that may have been opened for the warm weather.
  • Disconnect hoses from outside faucets and turn off the water.
  • Buy a snow shovel and other winter supplies before the messy weather hits.

In older homes especially, having weatherproof windows can make a marked difference in your energy costs and how comfortable your living areas feel.

If you need to insulate your windows, you can easily do that by applying double-sided tape around the border of the window and taping plastic wrap or bubble wrap to insulate your windows. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Michigan is now the biggest COVID hotspot in the U.S.