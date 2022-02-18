Need something fun to do this weekend? Look no further than Winterfest in Downtown Perrysburg

The event is this Saturday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. with Activities and experiences your whole family will enjoy.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Downtown Perrysburg, Inc. excitedly announces Winterfest! The event the whole family will enjoy returns this Saturday, Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Louisiana Avenue and Second Street.

The 12th Annual Winterfest will make the streets of Downtown Perrysburg come alive. Some attractions will include: s’mores and fire-pits, ice sculptures, live carving demonstrations, paper airplane launch, a large inflatable polar bear slide, scavenger hunt, and more!

Your kids could take part in the “Take Flight” Kid’s Dash at 2:00 p.m.; visit the Winterfest website to register.

Additionally, Laurel’s Princess Parties featuring the Winter Sisters will welcome guests from 12:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. with Pup Friends, Marshall, and Skye from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.