LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — Lenawee County is under a Winter Weather Advisory until midnight due to the expectation of heavy snow throughout the day and evening.

Lenawee County roads are snow-covered and slippery, officials say, and crews are out clearing roads. Drivers are advised, if traveling, to do so with extreme caution.

We will continue to keep you updated with the latest information.

