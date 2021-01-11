Boyd's Retro Candy, Old Orchard neighborhood named winners of Toledo beautification contest

The contest was designed to encourage and promote community involvement in keeping Toledo a beautiful place to live, work and play.

The winners of the Toledo Neighborhood Beautification Contest were announced Tuesday, with Boyd’s Retro Candy Store and Old Orchard neighborhood reigning supreme.

The contest was designed to encourage and promote community involvement in keeping Toledo a beautiful place to live, work and play. Participants were judged in various categories including business and residential.

Both recognition and a plaque were awarded to Boyd's Retro Candy Shop as city leaders felt the property reflected community pride while being pleasing to the eye.

"We've been here for 15 years and worked hard to beautify our city in a very small space. We love Toledo and we want to keep it beautiful," Pam Lloyd-Camp, owner of Boyd's Retro Candy Store, said.