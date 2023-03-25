Winners announced for Photo Arts Club of Toledo photography contest

146 local photographers competed for the top prize in multiple categories.

BERKEY, Ohio — Over 200 people were in attendance on Friday as the Photo Arts Club of Toledo announced the winners of their annual amateur photography competition.

The grand prize this year was a certificate for a La-Z-Boy chair valued up to $599.

Competition was fierce as 146 photographers had submitted 732 photos to the contest. The number of entries was more than double the number of the previous year.

Wennie Anderson, co-director of the contest, attributes the increased interest to skilled advertising as well as interest in the La-Z-Boy chair.

"A lot of advertising goes into it," said Anderson. "Different television stations and different radio stations and different newspapers... It's a lot of work but it's really worth it."

The number of entries to the contest exceeded the previously announced limit of 500 total submissions.

"We had said we were going to stop at it at 500," said Anderson. "We didn't really realize that there was four places that the pictures could be dropped off to be entered. And when we picked up all the pictures, we had 732 pictures."

Although there were more submissions than planned, the judges made sure to give each one a thorough review. The seven judge panel, comprised of professional photographers and Metroparks leadership, took five and a half hours to judge the photos.

The photos are displayed in the National Center for Nature Photography within Secor Park. They are available to view on weekends from noon to 4 p.m. until March 6th. The exhibit will also be closed on Easter weekend.