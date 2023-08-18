Winking Lizard iguana finds new home at African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton

The park has been known for featuring live green iguanas at its locations since the 1980s.

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — One of the iguanas from the Winking Lizard has found a new home in Port Clinton.

Reggie, the 7-year-old green iguana, who previously lived at the Winling Lizard Taven in Penisula for five years, will serve as an ambassador animal at the African Safari Wildlife Park.

Recently, the Winking Lizard began to re-home their iconic lizards to animal-care facilities across Northeast Ohio. The Cleveland-area chain has been known for featuring live green iguanas at its locations since the 1980s.

Reggie will be one of the animals who live behind the scenes and will make public appearances in educational animal programs at the park. Park officials note that the animal staff will bring Reggie out for guests at least once a day, but the animals featured in each education animal presentation are rotated.

“Reggie is a total sweetheart, and he really seems to enjoy the company of people,” said Park director Kelsey Keller. “We are grateful to the Winking Lizard team for entrusting him to our Park, where he will help our guests learn about animals and how to protect our environment.”

Park officials say that green iguanas, which are native to Central and South America, are not currently considered endangered, but some populations have been threatened by habitat loss or human hunting.

