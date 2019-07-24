TIFFIN, Ohio — Hundreds gathered in Tiffin Tuesday to voice their opinions about a controversial windmill farm project.

If approved, 75 to 78 turbines would be built on sites owned by private land owners all across Seneca County.

Dozens of people in favor and against project signed up to testify in a public meeting, including the representative from the union of workers who build the turbines.

"So those members are going to earn those wages in these counties, and then spend that money in those counties. So it will in turn contribute to the economic impact," Michael Bertolone with International Union of Operating Engineers said.

The ratio of attendees leaned heavily on those against the windmill site. Many said they feel the turbines are not only a visual nuisance but also dangerous.

"We have karst over their that lead directly into many of the wells and leads directly into the lake. You drop just one of these towers, you drop 500 gallons of oil into my well system," Bellevue resident Casey Didion said.

Those in favor of the wind farm said the financial benefits outweigh any potential risk, and the prospect of new money being injected into this rural community is too good an offer to pass up

"We live in a very rural area where we have no other economic development, and this will be a great boost to our area of Seneca County," Seneca County land owner, Anne Fry, said.

After the public input is gathered at this public hearing, an adjudicatory hearing will be held in Columbus on Aug. 26. After that, if no additional appeals are made, the project can then go before the official Ohio Power Sitting Board.