OHIO, USA — Wind is the presumptive culprit behind hundreds of power outages, downed power lines and downed trees around the area on Sunday afternoon.

Large pockets of outages are being reported north of Fremont, near Williston, in Ottawa County and all over the Toledo metro area.

As of 4 p.m. 670 First Energy customers in Lucas County were affected, 481 in Ottawa County and 120 in Erie County.

Downed power lines near Talmadge and Central in west Toledo caused streets to be closed in the area around 2:30 p.m.

In Ottawa Hills a family was shooting video of the wind when a large tree uprooted and crashed into the neighbor’s yard.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory through 8 p.m. on Sunday evening.

