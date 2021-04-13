Win a weekend stay at the Hub Treehouse in Oak Openings

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you've always wanted to stay at one of the treehouses in Oak Openings Metropark, here's your chance to win and help out a great cause at the same time!
Courageous Community Services is a nonprofit organization with the goal of providing a safe community for kids teenagers and adults in our community with developmental disabilities.
When you buy a raffle ticket to win a weekend stay at the Hub Treehouse, you're also helping CCS with their mission.
The raffle has just opened to the public, so don't miss your chance to win a stay at the treehouse this summer!
Enter the raffle here.