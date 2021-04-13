Win a weekend stay at the Hub Treehouse in Oak Openings

Enter the raffle to win and help out Courageous Community Services, an organization that helps those with developmental disabilities, at the same time!

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you've always wanted to stay at one of the treehouses in Oak Openings Metropark, here's your chance to win and help out a great cause at the same time!

Courageous Community Services is a nonprofit organization with the goal of providing a safe community for kids teenagers and adults in our community with developmental disabilities.

When you buy a raffle ticket to win a weekend stay at the Hub Treehouse, you're also helping CCS with their mission.

The raffle has just opened to the public, so don't miss your chance to win a stay at the treehouse this summer!