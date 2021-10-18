Win a 2-night stay in the Cannaley Treehouse Village

Courageous Community Services is hosting the treehouse raffle to benefit their summer camp program.

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Courageous Community Services (CCS) is hosting a raffle to win a 2-night stay in a popular northwest Ohio treehouse village to benefit their summer camp program.

Not only will raffle winners stay at the ADA-accessible Cannaley Treehouse Village at Oak Openings Metropark, designed by Nelson Treehouse and Supply, but this prize package also includes a gift basket. The weekend getaway will take place on Dec. 10 and 11. Tickets are $25 each or six for $100, and can be purchased now by clicking here.

Providing inclusive recreational opportunities for individuals with disabilities and their families, CCS is using this raffle to raise funds for the 2022 camp season. CCS summer camp programs aid children, teenagers and adults with developmental disabilities.

“Courageous Community Services is excited to be able to offer this opportunity,” Executive Director Laura Kuhlenbeck said. “I want to thank the community for supporting CCS to help make our summer camp program memorable and safe for children and adults throughout our community.”