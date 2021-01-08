Wilson Pool closed for rest of summer due to staffing issues

Willys Pool remains closed for repairs; all other city pools open through Sept. 5.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video aired September 1, 2021.

The City of Toledo is closing Wilson Pool for the rest of the summer due to staffing issues.

Navarre Pool, Roosevelt Pool, Pickford Pool, Jamie Farr Pool and the Savage Park Splash Pad will remain open through Sept. 5. They are open 3-7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and 2-6 p.m. on weekends.

The splash pad at Promenade Park is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day, but will be turned off Aug. 31 to Sept. 6 during the Solheim Cup.