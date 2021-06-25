Willys Pool in west Toledo closed for at least 3 weeks for repairs

City is also still taking applications for qualified lifeguards.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Willys Pool in west Toledo remains closed for at least another three weeks due to repairs.

The deep end of the pool is leaking at its surge tank and gutter system. It is being re-waterproofed and leaks are being fixed.

A leak in the shallow pool is also being repaired.

“We had intended to open Willys Pool, our most popular aquatic facility, on June 7 pending the successful lifeguard certifications needed for that location,” said Ranney Wolkins, commissioner of parks, recreation and forestry. “Unfortunately, there are multiple repairs that need to be made. We are asking all residents in the area to be patient and consider using one of our other public pools.”

Navarre Pool, 1001 White St.; Roosevelt Pool, 910 Dorr St.; Pickford Pool, 3000 Medford Dr.; Wilson Pool, 3253 Otto St., and the Savage Splash Pad at 645 Vance St. are all open to the public. Information on pool hours is posted at toledo.oh.gov/pools.