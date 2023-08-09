Willys Pool closed for season due to possible vandalism, explosion risk, city of Toledo says

Pool staff Wednesday found equipment covered in chemical residue. Ammonium phosphate was also found, which can cause an explosion when combined with chlorine.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Willys Pool in Toledo is closed for the remainder of the season due to a possible vandalism incident which potentially risked an explosion, the city of Toledo said.

The city said pool staff Wednesday morning found chairs and equipment covered in chemical residue, "presumably from the fire extinguishers subsequently found in the pool itself."

A chemical assessment was performed and the presence of ammonium phosphate was discovered. When combined with chlorine, the combination could form a highly combustible compound nitrogen trichloride, which could potentially cause an explosion, the city said.

The chlorine flow was stopped and the pool, on Hillcrest Avenue in west Toledo, will be drained Thursday, the city said.

A city spokesperson told WTOL 11 the incident is believed to be "an intentional act of vandalism" and occurred in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

"While it is unfortunate this incident has cut short the pool's availability for the final weeks of summer, our staff remains committed to providing a safe environment for our swimmers at our other pool locations," the city said.

"We sincerely appreciate the understanding and patience of our community following this incident."

