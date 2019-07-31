Williams and Fulton Counties are now included in a second disaster declaration issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The disaster declaration was issued due to excessive rainfall that disrupted planting in Ohio and the Midwest.

Officials say the counties were left off the original declaration while the USDA reviewed their application.

Paulding, Wood and Wyandot Counties were included in the original declaration as primary counties, while Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Lucas, Mercer, Ottawa, Putnam and Van Wert Counties were included as contiguous counties.

This disaster declaration will allow for additional relief for impacted farmers including emergency low interest loans, deferred loan payments and supplementary assistance.

“I’ve seen up close the devastation our excessive rainfall has had on Williams and Fulton Counties," said Congressman Bob Latta. "Their inclusion in a disaster declaration was necessary to get resources to our farmers. Thank you to the USDA for the turnaround and their responsiveness to my concerns.“

Farmers and producers can visit their local Farm Service Agency office to learn more about the disaster programs offered.