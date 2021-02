Travis Fitch last was seen in the county. If you have information, contact the sheriff's office at 419-636-3151.

BRYAN, Ohio — The Williams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating Travis Fitch.

Fitch is 29 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Fitch last was seen in Williams County. The sheriff's office didn't give an indication of why Fitch is sought.