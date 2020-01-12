x
Are you missing 135 lbs. of bud? The Williams County Sheriff has it in 'lost and found'

'Please contact the Williams County Detective Bureau to claim.'
Credit: Williams County Sheriff
The Williams County Sheriff's Office has a 'lost and found' post for about 135 pounds of marijuana.

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio — If you're light about 135 pounds of marijuana, you're in luck: Williams County Sheriff's detectives have your stash and are ready to talk with you. 

The sheriff's office shared a "lost and found" post on Tuesday morning, noting it has about 135 pounds of bud on hand. The tongue-in-cheek post encourages anyone who may be missing the weed to go ahead and contact the detective bureau to claim it. 

No word yet on if anyone has 'fessed up to missing it and tried to "claim" it. 

If you know anything about the substance in question, you can call the detective bureau at 419-636-3151.

Credit: Williams County Sheriff's Office
The Williams County Sheriff's Office has a "lost and found" post seeking whoever might be missing 135 pounds of pot.
Credit: Williams County Sheriff's Office
